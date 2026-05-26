Kiev: New Russian threats are shameless blackmail

The overall level of security threats from Russia to Kiev and other Ukrainian cities remains the same as in previous years and months, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“For more than four years and three months, Russia has been using the full range of deadly missiles and drones against the Ukrainian capital. The strikes have practically not stopped for a week“, the ministry noted.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called Russia's threats of new strikes on Kiev blackmail and an attempt to intimidate foreign diplomats.

“Against this background, the new Russian threats are nothing more than shameless blackmail. Moscow effectively admits that its shelling is aimed, in particular, at intimidating the foreign diplomatic corps. These testimonies will be valuable evidence in international legal proceedings against the aggressor state," the statement said.

To counter Russian intimidation, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is ready to provide assistance in further strengthening the security of foreign affairs. diplomatic missions that request it.

The ministry reminded its partners and allies that the best response to the Kremlin's threats remains increasing pressure on the aggressor and supporting Ukraine, in particular by strengthening its air defense capabilities.

“Moscow must receive the right and consolidated signals from the international community: unity, strength and integrity“, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes.

The ministry expressed gratitude to all foreign diplomatic missions and all foreign diplomats who continue to work in Ukraine during the war and reject Russian blackmail and threats.

According to the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, the European Union considers Russia's latest threats of systematic strikes on Kiev a masterpiece of hypocrisy. Maternova recalled that the Russian regime has been shelling residential buildings, museums, maternity wards, schools and power plants for years and suddenly began to speak in the language of “international humanitarian law“ and the “Geneva Conventions“. She emphasized that Russia will not succeed in isolating Ukraine, and the EU will not go anywhere and will stay with Ukraine.

Military expert Pavel Narozhnyi predicted that Russia could prepare and try to carry out its next massive, combined attack in about a week to 10 days. Narozhnyi said that previously massive attacks had occurred approximately three times a month, or exactly once every 7-10 days. He explained that for this to happen, “the enemy would have to bring 500-600“shahids“ to the launch sites, prepare them for these flights and plot their route”. The expert added that during such attacks, many cruise missiles are also used, launched from strategic bombers based at airfields far from the European part of Russia.