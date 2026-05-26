The next attack on Kiev will reduce the arrogance of Ukrainian politicians who are trying to hide the complete failure of their air defense systems.

This was stated by the Ambassador for Special Situations of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik to TASS.

Commenting on the discussion in the Ukrainian media of the combat effectiveness of the “Oreshnik“ missiles, the diplomat noted that not a single Russian missile has been shot down by Ukrainian air defense systems. However, Ukraine preferred to remain silent about this.

Miroshnik stressed that the “Oreshnik“ missiles were not intercepted by Western-supplied air defense systems, which clearly demonstrates the vulnerability of Europeans to Russian weapons.

The diplomat noted that the next attack on Kiev will somewhat reduce the arrogance of Ukrainian politicians if they do not promptly seek refuge away from military facilities and decision-making centers.

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry recommended that foreign citizens, including personnel of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations, leave Kiev as soon as possible.

The department urged residents of the Ukrainian capital to stay away from military and administrative infrastructure.

Advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, codenamed Flash “Lightning“ threatened to strike hard against Russia, quoted by UNIAN news agency.

According to him, if Russia “terrorizes“ Kiev, its enterprises and decision-making centers, Ukraine “will strike back very hard“.