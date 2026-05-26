Rubio after new strikes on Iran: Strait of Hormuz must and will be open

The Strait of Hormuz will be open “one way or another”, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, commenting on the US strikes on Iran, Reuters reports.

“The Straits must and will be open one way or another”, Rubio told reporters.

He added that agreeing on the terms of the deal with Iran could “take a few days”.

Earlier, US Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins told Fox that US forces had attacked a surface-to-air missile system in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, as well as two ships of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that were trying to lay mines. Hawkins said the strikes were "in self-defense." The military stressed that the strikes were "defensive, not offensive" and were not an attempt to violate the ceasefire. Rubio said Washington intended to continue to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine. "The United States is prepared to do everything it can to help end this war, and we hope that such an opportunity will arise at some point," he was quoted as saying by AFP. Rubio, who is visiting India, said that consultations on resolving the conflict in Ukraine were not underway and were not planned, Reuters reported.