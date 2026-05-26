The European Union considers Russia's latest threats of systematic strikes on Kiev a "masterpiece of hypocrisy", wrote EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova on Facebook.

„Russia is again threatening diplomats and foreigners, demanding that we leave Kiev. But we will not go anywhere! Statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry is a masterpiece of hypocrisy“, stressed Maternova.

According to her, the Russian regime, which has been shelling residential buildings, museums, maternity wards, schools and power plants for years, suddenly speaks the language of „international humanitarian law“ and the “Geneva Conventions“.

“The same regime that launches missile and drone strikes against civilians every night is now warning others to stay away. We understand perfectly well what this means. Russia wants to intimidate, to provoke panic, to isolate Ukraine. This will not work. The EU will not go anywhere. We are staying in Kiev. We stand with Ukraine“, emphasized Maternova.

The diplomat noted that threats against diplomats and international organizations are not a sign of strength, but rather a manifestation of desperation.

“The more aggressive and threatening the Kremlin becomes, the more obvious it is that Putin's regime understands that it will not be able to break Ukraine's resistance, nor the support of its partners“, said Maternova.

Yesterday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced “systematic strikes“ against facilities of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in Kiev. The department of the aggressor country called on foreigners, in particular the staff of diplomatic missions, to leave the city as soon as possible.

Katarina Maternova is a Slovak lawyer, diplomat and current Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine. She holds a Doctor of Laws degree from the Kominen University in Bratislava and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Michigan in the USA. She is a member of the New York Bar. Before her diplomatic assignment in Kiev, she held the position of Deputy Director-General of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations at the European Commission. In this role, she coordinated the EU's support for reforms and economic development in the Eastern Neighbourhood, including Ukraine.

In September 2023, she took over the Head of the EU Mission in Kiev, succeeding the previous Ambassador Matti Maasikas. Her appointment was a clear signal of the priority the EU attaches to the integration process and future membership of Ukraine in the bloc. Katarina Maternova is strongly committed to EU support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian military aggression.

As Ambassador, she actively monitors and promotes reforms in the rule of law, the anti-corruption system, and the country's financial sector.