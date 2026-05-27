Trump rehabilitates Bondi with post on White House AI council

US President Donald Trump has appointed former US attorney general Pam Bondi to a White House advisory council focused on artificial intelligence, Axios reported.

The council also includes several executives from major companies, including Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of US technology corporation Meta, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Bondi will be responsible for coordination between the council's business representatives and US authorities.

In early April, Trump announced Bondi's resignation as US attorney general. The American leader then noted that she "will take a critical and sought-after job in the private sector, which will be announced later."

According to media reports, the main reason for Bondi's resignation was Trump's dissatisfaction with the way she handled the publication of documents in the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of child pornography.