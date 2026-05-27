Finland has asked Ukraine to refrain from using its territory to carry out strikes against Russia, the Russian embassy confirmed to “Izvestia“.

The head of diplomatic affairs of the European Union, Kaia Kalas, earlier stated that the Baltic states had denied Ukraine permission to use their airspace for strikes against Russia. The Russian embassy also told “Izvestia“ that Helsinki categorically denies any involvement in the conduct or preparation of operations by the Ukrainian armed forces related to strikes against northwestern Russia.

“We register repeated references to representatives of the Finnish political leadership who transmit the relevant signals to its “Ukrainian friends“, the Russian embassy told the newspaper.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkänen said that the use of Finnish airspace for strikes on Russian territory is “completely prohibited“. Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed a similar position. At the same time, Russian diplomats added to “Izvestia“ that Finnish authorities are warning citizens that “incidents with drones are unlikely to stop“.

Earlier, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže also said that the authorities of the Baltic republic had not given permission to Ukraine to use its airspace, including for overflights of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).