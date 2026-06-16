No running water! Israeli settlers destroy water supply to Palestinian village in West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers destroyed a water supply supplying a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, cutting off access to water for residents, TRT World reported.

According to initial reports, the main and only water supply supplying the village of Umm Safa, northwest of Ramallah, was destroyed. This happened while settlers were building a new road to settlements near the area. Residents of Umm Safa have been left without running water.

The Palestinian village has been the victim of escalating aggression by Israeli settlers from surrounding illegal settlements and outposts.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a surge in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and the Israeli army targeting Palestinian agricultural land, including arson, bulldozing, and restrictions on farmers' access to their property, especially near illegal settlements and outposts.

The Israeli daily "Yediot Ahronot" announced earlier this week that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government plans to allocate about $2 million from the state budget to finance the extremist settler group "Hilltop Youth".

The group, whose members live mostly in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, has carried out repeated attacks against Palestinians.