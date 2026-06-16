Ukraine's allies are seeking to avoid tension with US President Donald Trump at the G-7 summit, as he refocuses his attention on war with Russia after the Iran crisis subsides, writes "Politico".

During a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said that he intends to focus on the conflict in Ukraine and look for opportunities to end it.

"Now that this (the war with Iran) is over, we will focus on this and see if we can do it," he said. "Twenty-five thousand people are dying a month, mostly soldiers. This should not happen.

His words have raised concerns among Kiev's European partners. European diplomats say there are concerns that Trump could try to take control of the peace talks and weaken Europe's strategy of maximum pressure on Russia and full support for Ukraine.

The issue will be the focus of a meeting on Tuesday between G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky stressed that American involvement remains key to ending the war and said that in a conversation with Trump, the two discussed "good ideas that could help strengthen peace".

The Trump administration said the president and his team continue to actively work towards a peace agreement. At the same time, European leaders are insisting on having a direct role in the process.

Macron stressed that "The right kind of negotiations are those in which Ukraine and Russia sit around the table, and the Europeans and the Americans are next to them".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that increasing financial support for Ukraine should be among the main topics of the G7 meeting. According to her, the EU is already providing about two-thirds of Kiev's financial needs for this and next year through a package of 90 billion euros. "For the remaining third, Ukraine's partners need to step up", she said. "This will be a topic of this summit."

The EU is also preparing a 21st package of sanctions against Russia, aimed at the so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers and maintaining the price ceiling on Russian oil. So far, however, there is no sign that Washington is ready to follow the European approach.

Additional concerns have been raised by Trump's recent talks with Vladimir Putin and Zelensky. "Yesterday we had a very good conversation with President Zelensky and President Putin, and I see - maybe we can do something there," Trump said. "I think they are both very open to it."

According to European and Ukrainian officials, the main questions remain how to convince Putin to lead serious peace talks and who will represent Kiev's allies at the negotiating table. Europe insists on participating as an ally with its own interests, while representatives of the Trump administration emphasize that it is the American president who can unite the two countries and negotiate an end to the war.