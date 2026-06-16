Qatar expressed moderate optimism about the agreement between the US and Iran

Qatar, playing an important role in the negotiations to end the war between the US and Iran, expressed moderate optimism that the agreement between Washington and Tehran will contribute to strengthening security in the Middle East, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"We are moderate optimistic that the signing of the memorandum of understanding will open a new stage for regional security through the discussions that are coming on the nuclear program and other issues," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference in Doha.

Qatar initially refused to participate in the negotiations after becoming the target of attacks by Iran. In recent weeks, however, Doha has been engaged in diplomatic efforts with Pakistan acting as a mediator, AFP reported.

Majeed al-Ansari confirmed that Qatari and Pakistani representatives would attend the signing of the memorandum of understanding, scheduled for Friday, June 19.

He declined to comment on the content of the document, but stressed the need for broader regional dialogue to restore trust in relations with Iran. "I cannot say that we have returned to normal relations with our neighbors in the region. There is a great need for dialogue and for reaching an agreement on ways to guarantee regional security," he said.