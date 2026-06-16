Trump said that "hell will fall" on Iran if it acquires nuclear weapons

The agreement with Iran is moving into phase two, US President Donald Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in the French city of Evian, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

"We have a deal with Iran and it should be successful. It is moving into phase two, which I think will be much easier", Trump noted. "We are not investing any money in Iran."

Trump added that the agreement with Iran clearly states that Tehran will not possess nuclear weapons. "The only thing that really matters to me is that Iran never has a nuclear weapon, and that has been made very clear," he told reporters in France.

"Hell will fall" on Iran if its government intends to acquire nuclear weapons, he added.

Iran and the United States will begin a new round of talks on Friday in Switzerland to reach a final agreement after an interim agreement was reached, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today, quoted by Reuters.

He warned that any Israeli attack on Lebanon, as well as a permanent Israeli military presence on Lebanese territory from now on, would be considered by Tehran as a violation of the interim agreement with the United States.

"From our point of view, the two parties in this memorandum are, on the one hand, the United States and Israel, and on the other, Iran and "Hezbollah", he said on Iranian state television.