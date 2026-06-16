Volodymyr Zelensky: Everyone in the G7 is unanimous! Vladimir Putin is not winning this war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the leaders of the G-7 countries have united around the assessment that Russia is not winning the war against Ukraine and have discussed the possibility of new sanctions against Moscow in order to force it to sit at the negotiating table, Reuters quoted him as saying.

Zelensky made the statement via video link during an interview with the Reuters NEXT Europe forum in London.

According to him, the participants in the G-7 summit in France discussed additional pressure on Russia to create conditions for reaching a peace agreement.

The Ukrainian head of state also warned that Russia could face a very difficult winter if a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

According to Zelensky, this is due to the increasing Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, which are putting increasing pressure on the Russian economy and energy system.

The Ukrainian president also commented on relations with the United States, noting that US President Donald Trump had reacted "very positively" to Kiev's request to increase supplies of air defense missiles.

Ukraine has repeatedly demanded an expansion of Western military assistance, especially in the field of air defense, due to the ongoing Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.