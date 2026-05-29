White House launches alien website featuring arrest data for illegal immigrants

The White House has launched a space-themed “alien“ website that features a database of illegal immigrants with an interactive map of arrests.

The map shows arrest dates, criminal charges, countries of origin and alleged gang affiliations of migrants.

According to the website, the US government claims to have covered up the extent of the problem with illegal immigration in the country for 60 years. Current US President Donald Trump has been called the first president to "face the real danger and not be afraid to tell the truth." The website claims that millions of immigrants have secretly infiltrated American society, while previous administrations have hidden this from citizens instead of protecting them. Trump has previously said that an estimated 25 million people entered the country illegally before he took office. The US president has repeatedly advocated for stricter immigration policies. After taking office, he signed an executive order declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, signaling his intention to carry out the largest deportation operation of illegal immigrants in American history.