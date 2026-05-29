Highly exaggerated maps! Russian Generals Lie to Vladimir Putin About the Situation on the Front in Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have formed a wrong opinion about the successes of the Russian army in Ukraine based on greatly exaggerated maps provided by the Russian high military command.

Russian military bloggers have repeatedly criticized the Kremlin and the Russian military command for lying about the situation on the battlefield in the Kupyansk area.

This is noted by the Institute for the Study of War.

By the end of December 2025, the ISW had evidence that allowed it to assess that Ukrainian forces had largely liberated the city and were in the process of eliminating the remaining Russian saboteurs.

However, the Russian military command continued its exaggerated claims about Kupyansk in May 2026. On May 16, Gerasimov stated that Russian forces were advancing towards Shevchenkovo (about 28 kilometers west of Kupyansk), implying that Russian forces had captured Kupyansk and were advancing westward.

Russian military bloggers have widely complained that inaccurate reports of the Russian advance, which are being passed along the chain of command, are leading to pointless attacks aimed at capturing areas that the reports already claim have been captured.

Russian forces are strengthening air defenses in Moscow in response to Ukraine's escalating long-range drone campaign against Russia's deep rear.

Russia continues to struggle to defend itself against Ukraine's campaign of medium-range strikes and is reportedly resorting to war crimes to protect Russian military vehicles in the rear.

On May 28, Sweden pledged to Ukraine a total of 36 Gripen fighter jet as part of a large-scale military support package.

Zelensky said that Gripen will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian guided missiles.

Ukrainian forces have recently advanced in the north towards Velikiy Burluk and Aleksandrovka. Russian forces have recently advanced into Sumy Oblast.

Overnight, Russian forces launched one Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 147 long-range drones against Ukraine.