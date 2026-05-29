Political agreement! Hungary strikes deal on frozen EU funds

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said he would reach a political agreement to release frozen EU funds at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later in the day, Reuters reported.

He arrived in Brussels on Monday to negotiate the unblocking of EU funds that were frozen under the previous government led by Viktor Orban due to concerns about the rule of law and anti-corruption safeguards.

"At 1 p.m., I will hold talks with the European Commission president and conclude the political agreement on EU financing of thousands of billions of forints owed to our country," Magyar wrote on Facebook.

In a later publication said he would present Hungary's formal request to join the European Public Prosecutor's Office to the Commission president at the meeting.

Yesterday, Magyar said an agreement on EU funds was "very close" as there was agreement with Brussels on many issues, although some ambiguities remained on the fight against corruption.

Hungary's new government is under pressure to unlock the country's share of the EU recovery fund before the August 31 deadline: €6.5 billion in grants and €3.9 billion in cheap loans.

Around €7 billion in EU structural funds has also been frozen, but the country has several years to access these funds.

Unlocking EU funds is vital for the Hungarian economy, which has been in virtual stagnation for three years, as well as for the heavily overstretched Hungarian state budget.