German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful condemned what they described as "irresponsible" behavior by Moscow after a drone crashed into an apartment building in the Romanian city of Galati, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

In a post on the social network “Ex“ Merz said that the entry of Russian drones into Romanian airspace once again shows a desire to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

He stressed that the incident confirms the need for a stronger NATO presence on the eastern flank and said that Germany is ready “to defend every centimeter of Alliance territory“.

For his part, Foreign Minister Johann Vaddeful pointed out that Russia continues to pose a threat to Europe's collective security and stressed that the response must be unity among allies. He expressed solidarity with Romania and assured that Germany will continue to support strengthening the defense capabilities of Ukraine and European countries within NATO.

Romanian authorities earlier condemned the incident, describing it as unprecedented, after a drone fell on a residential building in Galati, causing minor injuries to two people.