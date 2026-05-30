Iran shoots down enemy drone near Qeshm Island with new air defense system VIDEO

Iranian air defense systems have destroyed an enemy drone near Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Earlier, the Mehr news agency reported that air defense systems were activated near the island.

Tasnim, which is directly affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), officially characterized the device as an “American-Zionist drone“. The interception operation took place in the night hours of May 29, 2026 in the airspace over the coastal waters of Hormozgan province, near Qeshm Island. Residents of the island reported loud explosions and echoing sounds from anti-aircraft gun fire.

Iranian media outlets are emphasizing that a "newly developed and locally produced air defense system" called the "Arash-e Kamangir" was used to shoot down the spy plane. According to Tehran, this is the first combat use of this complex, designed with enhanced capabilities for detecting "stealth" targets. Local provincial authorities were quick to reassure the public, confirming that no destruction, damage, or civilian casualties were reported on Qeshm Island itself as a result of the airstrikes. Context of the tensions: The incident comes at a critical time, as the United States and Iran are in a fragile, indefinite ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, while indirect peace talks are underway in Islamabad.

The United States recently launched defensive strikes on Iranian military sites in the nearby city of Bandar Abbas due to threats against commercial shipping.