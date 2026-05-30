The US has killed three more suspected drug traffickers in the Eastern Pacific

The US military has carried out another strike on a vessel believed to be used for drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command reported.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was traveling on known drug smuggling routes in the Eastern Pacific and was used for drug trafficking“, the command said in a statement.

Three people were killed in the strike, but no US service members were injured, the statement said.

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the start of Operation “Southern Spear“ to combat drug cartels in November 2025.

Southern Command Commander Francis Donovan met with representatives of the Cuban military command near the Guantanamo Bay base.

According to a statement from the command in X, the meeting was attended by Roberto Legra Sotolongo, First Deputy Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and “other representatives of the Cuban military command“.

The parties “briefly discussed issues related to operational security“, the statement said.