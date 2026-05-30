Ukraine attacks Russian city of Taganrog, there are injuries. Fires in the port engulf tanker

The Russian city of Taganrog in the Rostov region was attacked this morning with drones, and according to local authorities and media reports, there were civilian casualties and material damage.

The governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, confirmed that two civilians were injured. They were injured as a result of a direct hit by a drone on a private residential building.

Fires broke out in the territory of the port of Taganrog as a result of the strikes, engulfing a tanker, fuel tanks and an administrative building.

In addition to Taganrog, attacks and falling debris from drones were recorded in the nearby Chertkovsky, Matveevo-Kurgansky and Neklinovsky districts. In the village of Grekovo-Timofeyevka, debris ignited a gas pipe on a house and damaged the roof and windows.

This attack is part of a series of intensive strikes on military and industrial infrastructure in the region over the past week. Just three days ago, on May 27, the city was the target of a large-scale missile strike that hit Aircraft Repair Plant No. 325 and led to the introduction of a local state of emergency.

Representatives of the rescue services and local administration continue to describe the damage and provide assistance to evacuated residents from the affected areas.

A drone alert has been declared in Tatarstan, the republic's Emergencies Ministry reported on the Max channel.