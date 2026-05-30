Britain may send additional fighter jets to Romania after the drone incident in the city of Galati, UK Defense Secretary John Healy announced.

„Royal Air Force aircraft are already deployed in Romania to support NATO air patrols. We will work with the NATO Secretary General to help strengthen this presence if necessary“, the Defense Minister wrote in X.

According to The Times, a group of four Typhoon fighter jets are in Romania as part of a four-month air patrol mission.

On May 29, the Romanian Defense Ministry reported that a drone had crashed on the roof of a residential building in Galati. Bucharest blamed Russia for the incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the incident in Romania was most likely related to a Ukrainian drone. He noted that Ukrainian armed forces drones have crashed in European countries before and “in this case, we are most likely talking about exactly that“. Putin stressed that Russia is ready to conduct an objective investigation if the remains of the drone are handed over, and only after such an investigation can an assessment of the incident be made.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "Westerners are using the publicity surrounding the drone in Romania to divert attention from the murder of children in Starobilsk by Vladimir Zelensky", as well as to justify the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Constanta.

Western countries gave Volodymyr Zelensky freedom to use any type of weapon and should not be surprised that it is already reaching them, Zakharova said.

„They gave Zelensky freedom to use his own weapons for any purpose, as an EU-NATO official recently said: as long as he uses them correctly. And now they are surprised that it is reaching them too. What is so surprising?“, she said in a comment to RT published on her Telegram channel.

According to the diplomat, Western countries “make monthly decisions on arms supplies, allocate new funds to continue the carnage, hold meetings in the Rammstein groups and other formats, have created a coalition of the willing and are fully engaged in the militarization of Europe“

“You yourself started this mess. You are doing everything possible to keep it boiling at the right temperature, constantly throwing not just wood into the fire, but simply pouring kerosene and gasoline into it“, Zakharova concluded.