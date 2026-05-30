Two civilians were killed and two others were injured in an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with an FPV drone in the village of Oktyabrsky, Belgorod region.

The Ukrainian drone directly attacked a civilian car. Two men died on the spot from their wounds. Two other people were injured and transported to City Hospital No. 2 in the city of Belgorod.

The victims were diagnosed with acubarotrauma (deafness from an explosion) and shrapnel wounds in the neck area.

As a result of the detonation of the drone, the vehicle caught fire and burned down.

An hour later, TASS reported another victim in the village - a civilian died as a result of a drone detonation in the village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod region, the regional operational group reported on the Max channel.

„The village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod region was subjected to another attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. A man died as a result of a drone detonation. We express our sincere condolences to the victim's family. "Information about the damage is being clarified," the statement said.

The attack is part of the increased cross-border strikes in the region over the past week. According to the operational headquarters and local authorities, dozens of attacks were recorded in the previous days, including artillery shelling and massive drone raids, which caused damage to the local energy infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties in the Shebekinsky and Valuysky districts.