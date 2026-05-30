Russia strikes Poltava and Zaporizhia, there is destruction and injuries

On the night of May 30, Russia carried out new air strikes with drones and missiles against Ukraine, while the Ukrainian authorities and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of preparations for an even larger Russian strike in the coming hours.

Late in the evening of May 29 and at night, Russian drones caused damage to a number of civilian objects in the Poltava region. Private houses, a medical clinic, outbuildings, cars and power lines were hit and damaged. According to the local administration, two people were injured and emergency medical care was provided.

Last night, three people were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhia, including an elderly woman. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been hit.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched a massive swarm of drones and ballistic missiles. Ukrainian air defenses have managed to intercept and neutralize 217 drones out of a total of over 230 launched over various regions of the country.

The situation in Ukraine remains extremely tense after the heavy airstrike on the weekend of May 24, in which Moscow used the new Oreshnik ballistic missile. Fears also intensified after a Russian drone accidentally fell and exploded in a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, which provoked a sharp reaction from NATO and the international community.

On May 29 and 30, Ukrainian intelligence registered serious activity indicating that Russia was preparing a new wave of massive systematic strikes against critical infrastructure and cities. Citizens are urged to monitor air raid warnings 24/7 and seek shelter immediately in case of danger.