Seven killed, 30 injured in bus crash on Izmir-Antalya highway VIDEO

Seven people were killed and 30 were injured in a bus crash in Denizli province, southern Turkey, TRT Haber reported.

The bus was traveling from Izmir to Antalya. The accident occurred on the Denizli-Aydin highway near the village of Saraköy, where for reasons still unknown, the bus hit a guardrail and caught fire.

Ambulances, rescue teams and firefighters were sent to the scene of the accident. The police are investigating the cause and circumstances of the incident.

There were 37 Turkish citizens in the bus.