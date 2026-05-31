Ukrainian drones damage civilian infrastructure in Rostov and Saratov regions

A pharmacy, two shops, a car and a gas pipeline were damaged in the village of Matveevo-Kurgan in Rostov region as a result of a drone attack, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said.

„Gas supply has been cut off. There are no casualties,” he wrote in the newspaper “Max.”

A fire broke out at a private fuel warehouse in the Rostov region after debris from a Ukrainian armed forces drone fell, Slyusar also said.

“This night, as a result of an enemy air strike in the Matveevo-Kurgan region, a fire broke out due to falling debris from a drone in a fuel warehouse belonging to a private enterprise supplying agricultural producers,” he wrote on his channel on the social network “Max.”

Slyusar also noted that residents of nearby private homes were evacuated for safety reasons; there is no danger..

Damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded in the Saratov region as a result of a drone attack, the region's governor Roman Busargin announced.

“The threat of a drone attack remains. According to preliminary data, there is damage to civilian infrastructure. All relevant services are working on the spot“, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional governor also noted that according to preliminary estimates, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.