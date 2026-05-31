Vsquare: Viktor Orban may get a high post at the UN

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may get a high post at the UN. This initiative is promoted by the pro-Trump MAGA movement in the United States, with the aim of protecting the pro-Russian politician from prosecution for corruption crimes in his homeland, UNIAN writes.

According to the Vsquare investigative journalism project, several sources in diplomatic circles - both foreign and Hungarian - report on the possibility of such a scenario. The key element of this option is not so much the specific position, but the level of protection it could provide to Orban. The authors emphasize that in the UN system, different levels of office provide different levels of immunity - from limited functional immunity to practically full diplomatic protection for senior officials.

The journalists note that according to the 1946 UN Convention on Privileges and Immunities, only senior officials of the organization enjoy full diplomatic immunity. Their status is practically equivalent to that of foreign ambassadors, which includes protection from criminal prosecution for themselves and their family members. Lower-level officials enjoy only functional immunity - within the framework of their official duties.

According to Vsquare, potential supporters of this scenario, in addition to the current US leadership, could include Argentine President Javier Milley, who supported Orbán before the elections.

It is also noted that preparations for the election of a new UN Secretary-General have already effectively begun. So far, the leading contender is Argentine Rafael Grossi, who currently heads the IAEA.

However, it is noted that this scenario is still in the early stages of discussion and may not materialize.

Viktor Orbán announced in April that he was giving up his parliamentary seat after losing the parliamentary elections. Journalist Szabolcs Pani claims that Orbán could leave for the United States, where his relatives already live and where "he can count on political protection".