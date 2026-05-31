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The US has killed three more drug suspects, along with their boat

The US has killed three more drug suspects, along with their boat

The incident took place in the eastern Pacific Ocean

Май 31, 2026 06:07 54

The US has killed three more drug suspects, along with their boat - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The US military has carried out another strike on a vessel suspected of being used for drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command reported.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was traveling along known drug smuggling routes in the Eastern Pacific and was being used for drug trafficking“, the command reported in X.

Three people were killed in the strike. No US service members were injured.

Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the start of Operation “Southern Spear“, a counter-narcotics operation, in November 2025.