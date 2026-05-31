Iran warns: The situation in the Strait of Hormuz will never be the same again

A return to pre-war conditions for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is out of the question, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, told RIA Novosti.

“A return to the pre-war situation in the Strait of Hormuz – that is, to the conditions under which hostile countries, their warships or other enemy vessels could freely pass through the strait, enter the Persian Gulf and take action against us – is out of the question”, he said.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key routes in the world oil trade. Tehran blocked this waterway after the US-Israeli operation against Iran. As a result, most countries around the world have faced rising prices for fuel and industrial products.

The opening of the strait is one of the points discussed in a possible agreement between the United States and Iran to end the conflict.