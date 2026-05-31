Iran will not accept any agreement with the US until it is sure that the rights of its people will be guaranteed, said Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, quoted by the agencies, BTA reports.

"We have no trust in the words and promises of the enemy. Our only criterion is to achieve clear results before we fulfill our obligations in return," he added, after being sworn in as the re-elected speaker of the parliament along with his presidium.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Washington and Tehran could soon conclude a peace agreement, but at the same time stressed that if the talks fail, the resumption of hostilities remains on the table. In the interview, Trump added that the Islamic Republic has agreed not to develop or possess nuclear weapons.