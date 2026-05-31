The Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced that the sale of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline in the annexed Crimea will temporarily be carried out only against coupons, the BBC reports.

According to him, fuel sales began at the gas stations of the TES chain from the early hours of the day, but within a few hours the entire daily limit was exhausted.

"The entire daily limit was exhausted in a few hours. Therefore, the sale of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline today will be carried out only against coupons," Razvozhaev wrote on social networks.

The measure comes against the backdrop of restrictions on the supply of fuel on the peninsula. The authorities also maintain the previously introduced restriction on the sale of fuel in cans - no more than 20 liters per person.

Razvozhaev urged Sevastopol residents to use their personal cars only when absolutely necessary.

In recent months, the Ukrainian armed forces have intensified attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries. In parallel, Ukrainian drones have increasingly attacked land routes connecting Russia with Crimea through the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Earlier, the Moscow-appointed leadership of the Zaporizhia region also warned the population to avoid unnecessary use of the P-280 highway, which connects Rostov-on-Don with Simferopol. According to local authorities, the route is at risk from Ukrainian drone attacks.

The situation puts additional strain on supply lines to Crimea, which relies heavily on the Crimean Bridge and the land corridor through occupied Ukrainian territories for fuel and other strategic resources.