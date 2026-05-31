Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has urged Armenia to exercise caution in making decisions about its future geopolitical orientation and warned against making mistakes that, in his opinion, led to the conflict in Ukraine.

"Armenians should be very careful, God forbid, so that what happened in Ukraine does not happen again... In Ukraine, everything started exactly like that. You remember that. So that they, the Armenians, who have just come out of a war, do not find themselves in a difficult situation because of this. There is no need to rush. We just need to think, we need to be wise. Before taking such a step [choosing rapprochement with the European Union over membership in Putin's Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU - ed.)], the Armenian people should think very seriously," Lukashenko told journalists on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Astana on May 29, quoted by Interfax.

The comment comes amid discussions on deepening relations between Armenia and the European Union.

At the same time, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan said that Yerevan is not considering a scenario of leaving the EAEU.

"When this issue becomes urgent, then we will have specific details and then we will conduct stress tests, if necessary. Right now, we are simply not considering this scenario," Grigoryan stressed in an interview with Russian TV presenter Pavel Zarubin.