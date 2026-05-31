Kremlin: Drone strike in Galati was Russophobic attack

The Institute for the Study of War

The Kremlin is using the Russian drone strike on the Romanian city of Galati to create conditions that will absolve Russia of responsibility for any accidental Russian drone strikes against Moldova or for any false flag attack against Moldova in the future.

Russian drone "Geran-2" hit a residential complex in Galati, and the Kremlin denied that it was a Russian drone.

Putin seems to have accepted the risk of civilian casualties in NATO countries.

This was summarized by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian embassy in Moldova said on May 29 that the Moldovan authorities and their Western partners may be preparing a "stage play" similar to the one in Galati.

The embassy said that the "stage play" would aim to blame Russia and provoke an escalation in Moldovan-Russian relations.

The Romanian and Moldovan authorities are united in their Russophobic views and use "the same scenarios", Moscow believes.

The embassy said that the "stage play" will aim to blame Russia and provoke an escalation in Moldovan-Russian relations.

The Russian embassy's claims set conditions that would absolve Russia of any responsibility in the event that a Russian drone accidentally hits Moldova in the future.

The embassy's claims may be intended to set conditions that would justify a future false flag attack on Moldova with a Russian drone.

ISW continues to assess that the increasing frequency of Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace indicates that Russian President Vladimir Putin has adopted a reckless policy that accepts the risk of Russian drones entering NATO and Moldovan airspace as an acceptable consequence of Russian strikes against Ukraine.

Putin seems to already accept the risk of civilian casualties in NATO countries as an acceptable consequence of the Russian strike campaign.

NATO may have to considered negotiating possible air defense agreements with Ukraine and Moldova as a measure of self-defense against Russian drone strikes against NATO countries, regardless of whether the Russian drone incursions are accidental or deliberate.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to make unrealistic claims about Moscow's battlefield successes in order to force Ukraine to comply with his demands.

Russian authorities are continuing their attempts to find new ways to limit Ukraine's increasing strikes against targets deep inside Russia's rear, by requiring regional authorities to create a new state structure to coordinate air defense activities, which could include overseeing the creation of new air defense units.

On the night of May 29-30, Ukrainian forces struck Russian military facilities, including an Iskander missile system, in the Rostov region.

Ukrainian forces launched strikes on Russian military facilities, including an Iskander missile system, in the Rostov region.

Ukrainian campaign to strikes against Russian supply lines in occupied Ukraine include remote deep-sea mining.

Ukrainian forces have recently advanced towards Konstantinovka.

Overnight, Russian forces fired one ballistic missile, five cruise missiles, and 290 drones into Ukraine.