The Czech Republic will "in all likelihood" miss NATO's target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense this year, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in an interview published today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

"We will do everything possible" to keep the promise, he told the "Financial Times", but added that his government was struggling with a budget shortfall due to excessive spending by his pro-European predecessor.

Czech President Petr Pavel is in conflict with populist Babis government over its intention to cut defense spending in this year's budget. Despite signing the law, Pavel warned in March that the military budget did not match the level of modern threats and NATO defense investment commitments.

Before the publication, Babis noted that Prague was not abandoning its commitment to meet the alliance's new goal of spending 3.5% on defense by 2035, but added that the alliance's allies should focus more on increasing military capabilities, rather than on spending targets that could be easily manipulated.

Last month, Reuters reported that the United States intended to notify the alliance that it would reduce the number of American military capabilities available to support European allies in the event of a crisis.

President Donald Trump has long urged NATO allies to spend more on defense, a goal that has taken on even greater importance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago. years.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth told his colleagues yesterday at an Asian security forum that "the days of the US subsidizing the defense of rich countries are over. We need partners, not protectorates".