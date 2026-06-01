Thousands march in opposition rally in Armenian capital VIDEO

A multi-thousand-strong opposition rally by the "Armenia" bloc was held on "Freedom" Square in the center of the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday evening.

The event was organized as part of the election campaign for the key parliamentary elections in the country, scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

The main speech was given by the country's former president and candidate for prime minister Robert Kocharyan. He said that the current administration is leading Armenia into a deep economic crisis and criticized the government's actions against the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The opposition leader accused the authorities of trying to turned Armenia into an enemy of Russia and are leading the country on a risky path similar to the “Ukrainian scenario“. He called for a balanced policy – an alliance with Russia and at the same time excellent relations with the EU and the US.

The rally began with a large-scale procession of opposition supporters from the Matenadaran building to “Freedom“ Square. After the end of the official speeches, the protesters moved on to a new procession through the central streets of Yerevan.

The main condition set by the political force for addressing the country's problems is the removal of Nikol Pashinyan's government from power.

Just a day Earlier, on May 30, Russia recalled its ambassador to Yerevan for consultations due to Prime Minister Pashinyan's growing rapprochement with the European Union. Moscow also imposed economic restrictions on the import of Armenian fruits and vegetables.

The June 7 elections will see 18 political forces (16 parties and 2 coalitions) competing, with the main opponents being Pashinyan's ruling "Civil Contract" party and Kocharyan's "Armenia" bloc.