Kiev celebrated International Children's Day by killing a child, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, commenting on the drone strike in Genichesk - a city on the Sea of Azov in the Russian-occupied part of the Kherson region.

„The Kiev regime deliberately propagates anti-values: it attacks World War II veterans on May 9, demolishes monuments to heroic liberators and erects monuments to the Nazis, talks about European values while destroying civilians, and celebrates International Children's Day with another bloody child sacrifice,“ she said.

Zakharova called this "a demonstration of open terrorism and the destruction of civilizational values".

The Ukrainian armed forces struck Genichesk yesterday. Residential buildings were hit, killing one child and injuring 11 others.

Volodymyr Vasylenko, a spokesman for the governor of the Kherson region, told RIA Novosti that Ukrainian troops "deliberately attacked a densely populated area, as there are no military facilities nearby.".