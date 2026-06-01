Trump attacks CNN: Fake news outlet spreads fake news that my Iran deal has nothing to do with nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump has denied reports by CNN and other media outlets that the upcoming Iran deal does not address Tehran's nuclear program.

“Fake news outlet CNN, as usual, today spread the fake news that my Iran nuclear deal says nothing about nuclear weapons, when in fact it very clearly states that Iran will not have nuclear weapons,“ he wrote on Truth Social.

“The deal discusses in great detail and categorically various other aspects of the nuclear issue. "In fact, that's what the bulk of the agreement is about," Trump added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that during the current negotiations on the bilateral memorandum with the United States, the Iranian delegation is not participating in any discussions about Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran will change the text of the agreement with the United States if US President Donald Trump tries to change it, Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

He told the agency that Trump's changes to the agreement did not automatically mean that Tehran would accept them; Iran would inevitably react. He added that the Islamic Republic was fully prepared for the agreement not to be signed.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump had set stricter conditions for the agreement with Iran. According to the newspaper, the updated terms have been sent to the Iranian side.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged people not to believe media reports about the negotiations with the US until the authorities announce the final results.

“The negotiations and exchange of messages are ongoing, and until a concrete result is reached, it is premature to draw any conclusions. Everything that is being said now is just speculative and should not be given much weight until the information receives official and final confirmation,“ he told Iranian state television.

On May 29, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic continues to exchange messages with the US, but there is no talk yet of approving a final agreement.