After the midnight attack in Odessa: Russia strikes Kharkiv, there is destruction and injuries

This morning, Russian forces carried out a series of airstrikes with drones on the second largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

According to information from the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, the attacks resulted in civilian injuries and material damage.

The strikes were registered mainly in the Slobodsky and Osnovyansky districts of the city. At least 10 strikes were counted on the outskirts of the Slobodsky district, near the ring road. So far, at least two injured citizens in the Osnovyansky district (including a 34-year-old woman) have been reported, who have been provided with emergency medical care.

In the Osnovyansky district, there was a direct hit on a five-story residential building. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out in garage cooperatives, with several garages and cars completely destroyed or severely damaged. Emergency rescue teams and specialized city services are working at the scene of the incidents to control the fires and clear the debris.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that a total of 299 drones were launched in the country, of which air defenses managed to shoot down 212. 14 drones reached their targets, and debris from others fell in 5 different places in the country.

A 39-year-old woman was injured by a Russian drone in the town of Bogodukhov.

Yesterday, Russian drones hit a warehouse of the popular Ukrainian courier company “Nova Poshta“, causing the building to burn down completely.

Local authorities reported one death and nine injuries after the Russian attacks. Chernihiv region. In the northern part of the country, debris and direct hits from drones hit a parking lot, killing a truck driver.

In the Rivne region, authorities confirmed a fire broke out at a local oil refinery after an airstrike.