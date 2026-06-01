US strikes Iranian radar and drone control facilities

The US military has carried out strikes against Iranian radar and drone control facilities of the Islamic Republic, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

“CENTCOM, in self-defense, carried out strikes against Iranian radar and control and monitoring facilities in Garouk and Kezm Island“, said a statement published on the command's X page.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out on May 30 and 31 and were in response to Iran's alleged downing of a US MQ-1 drone.

“The US fighter jet responded quickly, destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station and two kamikaze drones“, it added command.

No American personnel were injured in the incident. CENTCOM said the command “will continue to protect American assets and interests“ during the ongoing ceasefire.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said it “retaliated” against the American base from which the attack on the Iranian island was launched.