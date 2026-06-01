Kremlin describes detention of Russian tanker Tagore as act bordering on piracy

Russia has sharply criticized the detention of the oil tanker “Tagore“ by French authorities, with the Kremlin describing the operation as illegal and comparable to international piracy, Reuters reported, BTA reports.

The ship, which had set sail from Russia, was stopped on Sunday after French naval forces boarded it and diverted it from its course. French President Emmanuel Macron said the tanker was subject to international sanctions and that the operation was carried out in full compliance with international maritime law.

However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected this position and stressed that Moscow did not accept Paris' arguments.

“We consider such actions to be illegal. They border on international piracy“, Peskov told journalists.

He added that Russia would take the necessary measures to ensure the security of its cargo and maritime transport after the incident.

Back in February, a Kremlin adviser warned that Moscow could use its naval forces to protect Russian ships from such actions. At the time, it was also stated that Russia did not rule out retaliatory measures against European shipping if Russian vessels were detained.