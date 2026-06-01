Trump: Iran wants deal with US

US President Donald Trump said that Iran has a real interest in reaching an agreement with the United States, emphasizing that such a deal would be beneficial for both Washington and its allies, Reuters reports, quoted by BTA.

His statement comes against the backdrop of a new exchange of blows between the two countries. According to the US military, strikes were carried out on Iranian military sites over the weekend, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded with an attack on a US military base. This is happening in the context of ongoing tensions and negotiations to end the conflict, which according to information has been going on for three months.

In a post on the social network “Truth Social“ Trump said: “Iran really wants to make a deal and it will be good for the United States and for those who are with us“.

However, he noted that political commentary surrounding the conflict is hindering the negotiation process.

“It is much harder for me to do my job properly and negotiate when political impostors are constantly bombarding me with negative commentary…“, the president wrote, adding: “Just sit back and relax. Everything will work out fine in the end.“

On Friday, Trump indicated that he would make a decision soon on a proposal to extend the truce with Iran.