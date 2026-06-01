Tehran: negotiations with the US continue, everything outside of them is speculation

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that negotiations between Tehran and Washington are continuing and that any claims about their development at the moment are speculative, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported, quoted by BTA.

In an interview with Iranian state television, he stressed that the talks are not yet over and final assessments cannot be made before a concrete result is achieved.

“Everything that is currently being said about the US-Iranian negotiations is speculation and should not be given much importance“, Araghchi said.

According to him, the negotiation process remains open, and final conclusions can only be drawn after its conclusion.

Tehran and Washington have maintained diplomatic contact since a ceasefire came into effect on April 8, which ended 40 days of mutual air strikes that began after a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran amid talks on Iran's nuclear program.

The two countries have previously held three rounds of talks aimed at overcoming disputes over nuclear issues. Tehran also recalls previous episodes of tension, including talks last year that broke down after an Israeli attack on Iran on June 13.

The Iranian position is that the current talks should focus first on a permanent end to the conflict, with issues surrounding the nuclear program to be discussed at a later stage.