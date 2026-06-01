France seizes Russian oil tanker under sanctions in Atlantic Ocean

The French Navy has seized the oil tanker “Tagore“, sailing from Russia and included in the sanctions list, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on the social network X, News.bg reports.

According to him, the operation was carried out in the Atlantic Ocean, with support from the United Kingdom within the framework of international maritime law.

Macron sharply criticized the practices of circumventing sanctions, emphasizing that such actions are used to finance the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate maritime law and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years“, he said.