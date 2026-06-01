Five killed in explosion at Hanwha Aerospace factory in South Korea

Five people have died and two were injured in an explosion at a factory of the defense company “Hanwha Aerospace“ in the central Korean city of Daejeon, officials reported, quoted by Yonhap, BTA reports.

The incident was reported at 10:59 a.m. local time. At the moment, authorities are still specifying the exact number of victims, while rescue teams are working on the site.

Firefighters were sent to the scene and fought the fire that broke out after the explosion.

According to police and the fire department, the explosion occurred on the first floor of the production facility. After the fire is finally brought under control, an investigation into the causes of the incident is expected to begin.