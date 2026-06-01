Brussels' top diplomat: EU has key role in ending US-Iran war

The European Union has a key role in securing a lasting ceasefire between Iran and the United States that addresses concerns about Tehran's nuclear ambitions, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas told "Politico".

Kalas is visiting Pakistan, where she will meet with the country's leadership. Islamabad is acting as a mediator in peace talks between Iran and the United States.

Kallas's trip comes days after Washington struck a fragile deal with Tehran to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

She said, "from EU naval operations to hard-won nuclear expertise, the EU can play a concrete role in securing a lasting agreement."

European countries and the United Kingdom have carefully avoided any direct military role in the Iran conflict, and their refusal to allow US bases on the continent to be used for combat operations against Tehran by Washington has caused serious transatlantic tensions and angered US President Donald Trump.

But the EU's foreign policy chief says the bloc can now take a step forward to help consolidate the ceasefire and resolve the nuclear issues.

"With the help of Pakistan, there is now a weak diplomatic push to extend the ceasefire between the US and Iran and to reopen the strait," Kaya Kallas pointed out before meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

She added that "any interim agreement must be followed by deeper talks on the nuclear issue, missiles, proxies and other issues".

However, Trump is unhappy with Europe's position on the war with Iran, and for this reason it is unclear what role - if any - the US would give European countries in post-conflict negotiations.