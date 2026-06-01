Kremlin says: Russia has not yet received a response from Bucharest on the inspection of the remains of the drone

Russia has not yet received a response from Bucharest to President Vladimir Putin's statement that Moscow is ready to examine the remains of the drone that crashed in Romania last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"No. We have not received a reaction", he said.

In response to a question from TASS at a press conference on May 29, Putin said that if Russia is given objective data, such as the remains of the drone, it will conduct an objective investigation and then be able to assess what happened.