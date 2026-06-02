The United States and Iran could finalize a memorandum of understanding next week, the US president announced.

The US and Iran have exchanged messages regarding a draft agreement to extend the ceasefire and resume shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“I think we're talking about finalizing the document next week“, he said in a telephone interview with ABC News.

However, the American leader added that he did not agree with the previous version of the document because he was waiting for “a few more points“ to be included in the memorandum.

Trump said he expects oil prices to fall in the near future.

“I think oil is going to drop like a rock very soon, very near future“, he said in an interview with CNBC. The American leader assured that he was not concerned about rising energy prices.

Earlier, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had cut off communications with Washington in protest against Israel's escalation in Lebanon.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had launched a cruise missile strike on the US-Israeli ship MSC Sariska in response to the American attacks.

“Following the aggressive attack by the US military, which is a terrorist and child-killing force, on the Iranian ship Lian Star in the Sea of Oman, the Corps responded by launching a cruise missile strike on the MSC Sariska, a ship belonging to the US-Zionist enemy“, Iranian state television quoted an IRGC statement.

On May 30, the US Central Command announced that US forces had launched a Hellfire missile strike on the Lian Star, a cargo ship of road to Iranian port.