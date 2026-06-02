NASA Admits: We Have No Documented Evidence of Crashed Alien Spacecraft or Alien Bodies

NASA has no documented evidence of crashed alien spacecraft or dead aliens, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told a CNBC forum in Washington.

He was asked if humanity has had contact with aliens and what data the U.S. government plans to release on UFOs.

“The president is pushing for this government initiative: he says, gather your files, everything that is even remotely related to them, and release them so people can decide for themselves. And I think it's an absolutely wonderful initiative. But I don't have any data on crashed spacecraft or alien bodies,“ Isaacman replied.

“Although "There are certainly files of unidentified aerial phenomena, files that we record and provide," the NASA chief added.

In February, Trump promised that the US government would begin releasing documents on alleged alien life forms and unidentified flying objects. The president said he would instruct Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett and all relevant departments and agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing government documents" related to alleged "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified anomalous phenomena and unidentified flying objects, as well as any other information related to this very complex but extremely interesting and important topic."

The restoration of the Cape Canaveral launch pad after the explosion of the "New Glenn" rocket could take approximately two years, the head of the NASA.

“In terms of the timeframe and 2028, I believe that restoring their launch site is achievable“, Isaacman said.

According to him, NASA's experience in this area shows that restoring the relevant infrastructure takes a significant amount of time.

The New Glenn heavy rocket exploded during a propulsion test. Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos said that the cause of the explosion had not yet been determined. The company reported that an unusual situation occurred during the test. No Blue Origin employees were injured in the explosion.

The explosion could delay Blue Origin's plans to participate in the lunar exploration program by a year. The New Glenn rocket was expected to deliver the Blue Moon module to Earth's natural satellite.