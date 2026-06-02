The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out intensive attacks with drones in the border and interior areas of the Kursk region on Monday. According to local authorities and regional media, serious incidents were recorded during the day.

Late in the evening, around 10:30 p.m., powerful explosions erupted over the administrative center of Kursk, heard in different parts of the city. Local sources reported the activation of air defense (AVO) amid a declared danger from a UAV and a subsequent missile threat.

The governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, confirmed that a civilian man was killed when a Ukrainian drone struck a civilian car in the village of Shchekino, Rila region. In a separate attack in the Rila region, a drone detonated in front of a motorcyclist, leaving a 35-year-old man hospitalized with severe shrapnel injuries.

Russian news channels reported a total of over 270 incidents and attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border areas over the past 24 hours, including the arson of a post office. According to statements by the Russian side, 128 Ukrainian drones were neutralized or shot down in the region in the past 24 hours alone.

The strikes are part of Ukraine's intensified campaign to limit Russian military supplies. They are occurring in parallel with large-scale Ukrainian attacks on Russia's oil infrastructure (oil pipelines and depots) and serious clashes along the line of contact in the Kursk region's border operational zone.

At the same time, from the Kursk region, Russian forces continue to launch their own waves of drones (such as Shahed and Gerbera) to strike deep into Ukraine.

Late on June 1, Russian authorities reported isolated attacks by Ukrainian drones in Belgorodskaya. Vehicles were hit in the villages of Murom and Malomikhaylovka, resulting in one driver being killed and several injured.

As of the morning of June 2, there was no confirmed information about new massive strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on targets deep inside Russia. The attention of international media and military observers is entirely focused on the unprecedented massive Russian attack on Ukraine carried out last night (June 2) with Kalibr cruise missiles, ballistic weapons and drones.