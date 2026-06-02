52-year-old kills six in Iowa, shoots himself

At least seven people were killed in a shooting in Muscatine, Iowa. Police believe the motive was likely a domestic dispute, local law enforcement officials said.

“Preliminary information indicates the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. All of the victims are believed to be related to the deceased suspect,“ the statement said.

According to police, at approximately 12:12 p.m. local time (8:12 p.m. Eastern Time), law enforcement received information about the shooting and upon arriving at the scene found the bodies of four people. The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 52-year-old Ryan McFarland, who had already fled the scene. He was found on the riverbank with a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted. He died from his injuries.

Police later found the bodies of two more victims, who may be additional victims. Investigators are investigating and determining a possible motive for the shooting.