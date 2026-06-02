A delegation from the Pope's hometown has visited the Vatican to meet with Pope Leo XIV, Aleteia.org reported.

The US delegation warmly invited him to visit Chicago and celebrate Mass in his hometown. In a private audience, Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Pope discussed “everything related to Chicago“ – from the city's sports teams to the fallout from ICE's actions.

Johnson traveled to Rome with a delegation of 45 city officials, business leaders and others. They brought the Pope beloved Chicago goods, including souvenirs, books, clothing, local honey, and the Pope's parents' diplomas.

At the heart of Johnson's visit was an official invitation to his compatriot to visit Chicago. Along with a key to the city, Johnson presented the Pope with an official letter of invitation. It was the second official invitation Pope Leo has received to visit the United States. Vice President Vance delivered an official invitation from President Trump shortly after his election as pope.

Johnson said he sees the Pope as an "ally" on issues of social justice and immigration. After the event, Johnson also shared photos from the meeting, writing on social media: “It was an honor to share time with a magnificent man, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.“

Pope Leo XIV was born in the American city of Chicago in 1955.