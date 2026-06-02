Ukraine hits oil refinery in Ilsky

A Ukrainian drone strike overnight caused a fire at an oil refinery in the town of Ilsky in Russia's Krasnodar region, Reuters reported, citing local authorities, BTA reported.

The Ukrainian army is systematically striking Russian energy infrastructure in an attempt to limit Moscow's ability to finance its more than four-year-long war against Ukraine amid rising international oil prices, the British news agency notes.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has repeatedly attacked the Ilsky refinery this year, confirmed that the facility had been hit again, adding that fuel was produced there for the Russian army.

It is not yet clear whether the refinery's operations were disrupted or whether there were any injuries or deaths. It is not known whether the fire has been extinguished.

The Ilsky refinery has a capacity of about 138,000 barrels per day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday that since the beginning of the year, Kiev forces have struck 15 Russian refineries, causing fuel shortages in Crimea and other areas controlled by Moscow, Reuters reported.