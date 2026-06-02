Peskov: War enters new phase due to attacks on civilians

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conflict in Ukraine had entered a “new paradigm“ due to what Moscow describes as attacks by Ukrainian forces on civilians. His comment was made in response to questions about the latest wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities, which have killed at least 17 people and injured over 100, News.bg reports.

According to Peskov, the Russian side has stepped up its attacks on military targets in Ukraine after an incident last month in Russian-controlled Luhansk. Moscow claims that a Ukrainian drone hit a student dormitory, killing 21 people. Kiev denies these accusations and insists that the target of the operation was a command center for controlling drones in the area.

“If the Kiev regime is deliberately committing such inhumane acts against civilians and children, this completely changes the nature of the situation“, the Kremlin spokesman said.

He stressed that Russian forces continue to strike at what Moscow identifies as military targets in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. At the same time, Peskov acknowledged that the peace process remains stalled, despite ongoing diplomatic contacts between Russia and the United States.

He said Moscow continues to support the idea of negotiations and remains open to a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also reiterated the Kremlin's position that the war could end immediately if Ukraine withdrew its troops from the four Ukrainian regions that Russia declared part of its territory in 2022.

Ukraine, for its part, considers this condition unacceptable and sees it as a demand for surrender.